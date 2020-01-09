Baton Rouge man avoids fake Championship tickets and a stolen identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - It's very common to see a spike in ticket fraud during major sporting events like the National Championship.

One local man looking to score big, found himself in the middle of scam.

But this bizarre case has twists and turns, that ends with that stolen identity being protected and the scammer having his own trick, played on him.

Kevin's search for a National Championship ticket led him to third party websites.

After searching for ticket deals on Craigslist, he found an ad for a price that was too good to be true.

Two tickets, face value, $850 for both.

Kevin says that after talking to the seller, he realized he was in the middle of a scam. Instead of blocking the scammer, Kevin says, he went for the goal, looking to catch the criminal in the act.