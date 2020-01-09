A checklist for tailgating with toddlers ahead of the big game

NEW ORLEANS – With the CFP National Championship Game less than a week away, fans are gearing up for lots of tailgating.

Tailgating is family affair that includes children of all ages – including toddlers.

Meredith Eastin, PNP with Ochsner Hospital for Children has four tips for keeping your littlest fans safe while tailgating with toddlers.

Tip 1: Protect children from too much sun exposure

Too much sun can make children sick. It can also cause permanent damage to the skin and boost the risk for skin cancer later in life. When children are outdoors for tailgating follow these tips:

Apply at least an SPF 30 or higher sunscreen with broad spectrum UVA and UVB coverage to kids six months and older throughout the day. Begin applying 30 minutes before going outdoors and reapply as your child sweats. Set up your child’s play area under a tent or in the shade. Dress children in comfortable clothing, complete with hat and sunglasses.

Tip 2: Keep children hydrated

Children can be especially sensitive to the heat, so keeping hydrated is key to a successful tailgate experience. Don’t forget – if kids are running and playing, they will need extra hydration to replenish lost fluids. Bring lots of water and encourage your kids to drink it. In addition to drinking plenty of water, pack child-friendly snacks and foods that can be enjoyed throughout the day without the risk of spoiling.

Tip 3: Avoid getting lost

With game day festivities drawing thousands of fans, it only takes a second for children to become lost in a crowd. Have family and kid-friendly activities in your tailgate area to keep your child occupied and to reduce their chances of wandering off and becoming lost.

Make sure your family has a game plan:

Plan in advance a designated, common meeting place in case a child does become lost. Designate a sober adult to supervise children at all times.

Remember what your child is wearing. Dress your child in something very unique – a special hat or arm band –something that stands out so that it is easier to spot them among other fans. When navigating game day traffic on foot, keep children close and make sure they know the rules for safely crossing streets.

Tip 4: Take your time and prepare for high noise levels.

Before heading into the stadium to watch the game, take time to explain the overall feel of a football game to kids so they know what to expect.

This helps ensure that mom, dad and child can enjoy the experience together. Allow plenty of time to enter so that children do not feel rushed or crowded on the stairs.

Football games get loud – really loud. Prepare your child for the noise level by bringing foam or wax earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones for small children to help reduce noise.

By having a game plan, you can make sure your tailgating experience is a success!