Where to get your free Championship game Becky Fos posters!

NEW ORLEANS– Artist Becky Fos was commissioned by Coca Cola United and Dr Pepper to create a beautiful poster for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and you can get a free signed print to commemorate this big event for New Orleans. Here are the locations where you can get your free poster!

Here’s a list of the locations to get your free Becky Fos print.

Thursday, January 9th in Baton Rouge at 600 Arlington Creek Center by Burbank from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10th at Walmart in Metairie at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd from 3-4 p.m.

Friday, January 10th at Rouses at 3711 Power Blvd from 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, January 11th at Rouses at 400 N. Carrollton from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Saturday, January 11th at Winn Dixie at 401 N. Carrollton from 1-2 p.m.

Sunday, January 12th at Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street from 9-10 a.m.

Sunday, January 12th at Rouses on Tchoupitoulas Street from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Monday, January 13th at Rouses at 701 Baronne Street from 1-2 p.m.