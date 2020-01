Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll probably hear it a dozen more times before they kick off in New Orleans, but one of the biggest playmakers for the Clemson Tigers... is a Louisiana boy.

In fact, he grew up just 90 miles from Tiger Stadium.

This week, Travis Etienne even admitted he went to watch football games at LSU almost every weekend in high school.

So how did he end up at Clemson, instead of LSU?