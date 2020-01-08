× NTSB releases initial report on deadly Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, LA.– The NTSB is releasing its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed 5 people in Lafayette on December 28th.

According to the report, the small plane crashed, just over a minute after taking off.

That’s when they say the plane started losing altitude after climbing to an altitude of 900 feet.

Investigators say that air traffic controllers warned the pilot that the plane was flying too low, but they never got a response.

According to report, witnesses say that they saw the plane make a steep left turn and level out , just before it crashed into the ground.

Wreckage from the plane hit a parked car, injuring a woman inside.

Two postal workers were all hit with flying glass.

30-year-old Carley McCord, 51-year-old Ian e. Biggs, the plane’s pilot, 59-year old Robert Krisp, 51-year-old Gretchen Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Vincent were all killed in the crash.

The only survivor from the plane, Wade Berzas remains in serious condition with burns to 75 percent of his body.