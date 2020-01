× man arrested for shooting woman on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning shooting on Bourbon Street.

Detectives say that 25-year-old Dominic Massa shot a woman in the elbow around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Massa was arrested Tuesday evening in Jefferson Parish.

He is charged with aggravated battery by shooting.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.