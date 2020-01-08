Lovely tonight! Growing potential for severe thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong storm system is on the way for late this week according to Meteorologist Scot Pilié! Here’s the details on what to expect:

Tomorrow, much warmer across south Louisiana. Breezy with high temps in the lower 70s. Isolated 20% chance for a spotty shower.

By Friday, our potent storm system will start to gear up & intensify over Eastern Texas. An Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms has been placed over Western Louisiana-East Texas-Southern Arkansas for late Friday into the overnight hours on Friday.

Potential to see this threat level increased to a Moderate(Level 4 out of 5) threat there. All forms of severe weather possible, including damaging winds 60-70mph, tornadoes, and large hail. A few stronger tornadoes also not out of the question.

By the late overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning, the entire threat shifts east. Most of southeast Louisiana is now within an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms. The primary timeframe looks to be from 5AM Saturday-2PM Saturday for the potential severe threat.

Primary risk will be damaging winds of 50-60+ mph with a squall line, but a few tornadoes also appear possible. Rainfall amounts between .75-1.5″.

Take the next few days to pick up loose items around your yard & review your severe weather safety plan.

The good news? The worst of the weather looks to exit center stage by Saturday evening leading to drier and cooler conditions Saturday night and much of Sunday!

Rain chances increase back up Monday-Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned!