Get FUELED with Molly | Monkey Bread King Cake!

You could say that Ben McLauchlin of Swerve is responsible for the Eat Fit King Cake hitting the retail market. After all, his original king cake recipe, featured in the Eat Fit Cookbook, inspired the Eat Fit King Cake that’s now available in stores throughout Louisiana and Texas. And if you love king cake, you’ll love Ben’s twist on Monkey Bread.

Monkey Bread King Cake



Makes 30 servings

Ingredients:

Monkey Bread

¼ cup milk OR unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups almond flour

¼ cup unsweetened whey protein powder

1 cup coconut flour

½ cup Swerve, Granular

1 tablespoon xanthan gum

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, cold (or coconut oil)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

Cream Cheese Glaze

4 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

2 tablespoons butter (room temperature), or coconut oil

1/3 cup Swerve, Confectioners

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Sprinkles

1/3 cup Swerve, Granular

Natural food coloring (yellow, green, red, and blue)

Instructions:

Monkey Bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray or butter. In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons Swerve, Granular and cinnamon. Whisk to blend, and set aside.

Combine milk and vinegar in a small measuring cup or bowl; stir and set aside.

For dough, combine almond flour, coconut flour, protein powder, Swerve, Granular, xanthan gum, baking powder and salt; whisk lightly to blend. Cut cold butter into cubes and add to the dry ingredients. Cut in with fork or food processor until flour looks like corn meal.

Add vanilla and eggs, and mix in until well combined. Then add almond milk/vinegar mixture; stir until dough is uniform, and can be rolled into balls.

Use a cookie scoop or with a tablespoon, roll gently into a ball shape, give each dough ball a good roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture, then place in the prepared pan, filling the pan evenly with dough balls. Sprinkle 2-3 tablespoons of leftover cinnamon/sugar coating over the top of the dough in the baking pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow Monkey Bread to sit in the baking pan for about 10 minutes before turning it out onto a serving dish or plate. To do this, place the plate upside down on top of the baking pan, and (while wearing oven mitts), quickly turn the plate and baking pan upside down. Your Monkey Bread should release from the pan without a problem.

Once monkey bread is on serving dish, drizzle with maple pecan sauce and serve immediately.

Cream Cheese Glaze

Place cream cheese and butter in a bowl and beat until smooth. Using a sifter, add Swerve, Confectioners and whisk until creamy. Add milk and vanilla, and whisk until combined. Note: If glaze is lumpy toss, into your blender or food processor.

Spread cream cheese icing onto King Cake, then add Swerve sprinkles. Repeat with remaining 5 king cakes.

Sprinkles

Divide 1/3 cup granulated Swerve, Granular across three medium to small bowls. Add yellow food coloring to one bowl and mix with a fork until the Swerve is completely yellow.

Repeat with green and purple (equal parts).

Per Serving: 110 calories, 9 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 60 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 3 grams protein).

##

