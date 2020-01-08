× Geaux Tigers! Top songs about tigers to get you into the football spirit

NEW ORLEANS– Your’e going to hear us roar! If you want to get into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game spirit, we found a few songs to pump you up if you are a Clemson Tigers fan or a LSU Tigers fan (which of course we are!)

Hopefully these songs will get you in the ROARING spirit, because they all have a tiger theme!

#1- Katy Perry- Roar

#2- Survivor- “Eye of the Tiger”

3- Louis Armstrong- Tiger Rag

#4-Roseanne Cash- “Dance with the Tiger”

#5- Jefferson Starship- Ride The Tiger