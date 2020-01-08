Flight, hotel, food, tickets… We broke down the cost for two people to attend the CFP Championship Game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's going to be a big weekend because of the big game, and it's gonna cost you big bucks!

Let's dive right in.

For a weekend for two... round trip tickets from Greenville, South Carolina to MSY will run you about $400.

To get to downtown from the airport is going to cost you $36. It's the same whether you take a cab or a ride share, but don't forget to tip!

Getting to the dome from any of the hotels downtown will be around $8.

Now hotel prices vary on depending on where you stay. Wanting a little extra pizzazz? The Ritz-Carlton has rooms for around $600 a night.

But if you want to save money... Holiday Inn downtown is $180 per night, and you need three nights.

Are you hungry yet? Add in food for four days you're here - for two people it's about $150 a day, cocktails included (it is New Orleans of course!)

But that involves some hardcore budgeting.

Now the big day with the most dollars spent, the Championship Game in the Superdome.

For just one ticket in the nosebleeds, you'll be paying $900.

So, the grand total?

Going the economy route, a weekend for two can be done for a little more than $4,000.