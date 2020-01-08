City leaders talk safety for National Championship Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The National Championship Game is just five days away and the Mayor is expecting over one hundred thousand visitors this weekend!

For the first time ever, the College Football Playoff National Championship is happening right here in New Orleans at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Monday!

But the real fun starts this weekend.

"The championship has something for everybody in the city whether you have tickets or not" Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO, Jeff Hundley told WGNO.

There will be a 5K run, a media day for fans and--

"The fan fair at the Convention Center, to the concerts at Woldenberg Park!" Mayor Cantrell said at a press conference on Monday.

With the many activities going on this weekend, Mayor Cantrell says safety is priority number one and the Director of Homeland Security, Collin Arnold agrees.

"Human support functions at the local, state and federal level. They'll be here all weekend."

Here, meaning the emergency operation center. which allows safety leaders to swiftly communicate with their teams while monitoring the streets!

Expect a soft closure on Saturday and Sunday on Canal, Rampart, Decatur and Dumaine from 8 PM to 4 AM.

"They will have police officers out there actually monitoring who can come into the French Quarter in that area."

Additional light towers will be added in the Quarter along with barricades and everyone is encouraged to visit ready.nola.gov for live safety updates!

Now that we have that down, it's time for some fun!

City leaders say Ubers, Lyfts and anyone with a valid reason and I.D. will be allowed in the French Quarter during the soft closure.