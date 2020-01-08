× Beautiful Wednesday on the way

A cold start to the day on Wednesday with some temperatures around freezing along and north of I-12. However a beautiful afternoon is on the way as temperatures warm back into the mid 60s. Look for plenty of sun and a southeast breeze.

Warmer temperatures will warm in over the next few days ahead of the big storm system on Saturday. Look for mid 70s Thursday and upper 70s on Friday.

Expect a few showers to move in on Friday but most of the rain comes through early Saturday. We are still looking at a threat of severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible ahead of the line and strong wind gusts with an isolated tornado possible along the line itself.