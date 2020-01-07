Test Kitchen Taylor: Tiger Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

In honor of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Test Kitchen Taylor made a dip to satisfy fans of both LSU and Clemson.

Tiger Dip

2 shredded chicken breasts

16 oz whipped cream cheese (plus some for decoration)

1.5 cups buffalo sauce

1 tbsp garlic

1/4 cup green onions

1.5 cups shredded cheddar

blue corn chips

Preheat oven to 400.

Combine cream cheese, buffalo sauce, green onions, and garlic.

Once combined well, add in shredded chicken.

Put in a baking dish and bake for 10 minutes.

Sprinkle cheese on top, and bake for 10 more minutes.

Crush about half a cup of blue corn chips and sprinkle in the shape of tiger print on top of the dip.

(we cut a stencil out of a manilla folder to do this)

You can also pipe cream cheese around the edge of the dish.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!