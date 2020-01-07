Suspect in Gentilly Walmart murder identified

NEW ORLEANS– The suspect in Last night’s shooting at the Gentilly Walmart store has been identified as 21-year-old Kentrell Baham.

According to records from the Orleans Parish Sheriff Office, Baham is being held on one count each of Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night at the Walmart Store in 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to investigators, Basham was detained by an off-duty police officer who was working a security detail at the store after he shot and killed a male employee and wounded a woman.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the man that was killed.

A bond hearing for Baham is expected to happen later today.

