Potent storm system to begin the weekend

A strong storm system has the chance to produce heavy rain and severe weather across much of the deep south to start the weekend. This will include southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Typically we see more widespread severe weather when the upper level trough is farther south, and that will be the case this time around as it moves through central Texas on Saturday. Expect strong to severe storms to develop on the eastern side of that by Friday night in western Louisiana.

As this trough lifts northeast there will be the potential for severe weather across our viewing area. Right now the most likely areas will be north of I-12 in Louisiana and I-10 in Mississippi.

As usual the tornado risk will most likely be isolated for our area depending on storm development. If there are a lot of isolated cells ahead of the main line that would increase the threat. However several models do show the trough lifting northeast as opposed to moving due east which will take some of the energy to the north with it.

The most likely threat with this system will be damaging wind gusts within a strong squall line that moves through Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Make plans now to stay weather aware starting Friday night.

