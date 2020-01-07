ROAR! It’s a ‘Coach O’ sushi roll! Here’s where LSU Tigers can take a big bite

Posted 3:40 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 03:56PM, January 7, 2020
NEW ORLEANS -  It's on the menu.

And just in time for the college football National Championship game between LSU and Clemson.

Both teams are Tigers.

Royal Sushi & Bar at 1913 Royal Street in New Orleans has gone crazy for the LSU Tigers.

The menu is crazy.

Here's just a sample:

Coach O Roll.

LSU Roll.

White Tiger Roll.

Crouching Tiger Roll.

And for dessert, a King Cake Roll.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is behind the scenes with the chefs creating a delicious menu.

It's a buffet fit for a Tiger king.

 

