NOPD: Recent kidnapping attempts unrelated

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating two reported kidnapping attempts in different parts of the city late last week and over the weekend.

Investigators are saying that these incidents are not related, in spite of taking place in a similar time frame.

They say that the first incident happened last Thursday, around 8:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Baccich Street.

In this case, detectives say that the victim was approached by two men that tried to force her into a vehicle.

That’s when they say that the victim’s husband heard her scream and came to investigate.

At that point, the victim was released and both suspects fled the scene.

The second incident happened around 9:30 Saturday evening, near the intersection of Sail and Wales Streets.

In this case detectives say that a man with a tattoo on his left arm tried to force a woman into a black van.

They say that thew woman was able to free herself by using a taser on the man.

He fled the scene.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.