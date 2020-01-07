Mt. Carmel among four schools on lock down according to NOPD

Posted 9:45 AM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:02AM, January 7, 2020
Data pix.

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is responding to an officer in need of assistance call in the Third District.

Four schools in the area have been placed on lockdown – Mt. Carmel Academy, Hynes Academy, St. Dominic and St. Paul schools.

Initial reports show an officer attempted to arrest three suspects reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle.

A perimeter has been established in the area of the 6400 and 6500 blocks of Louis XIV near Louisville.

The public is urged to avoid this area until further notice.

According to the NOPD, one arrest has been made.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Google Map for coordinates 30.008895 by -90.109019.

6400 and 6500 blocks of Louis XIV

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.