Mt. Carmel among four schools on lock down according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is responding to an officer in need of assistance call in the Third District.

Four schools in the area have been placed on lockdown – Mt. Carmel Academy, Hynes Academy, St. Dominic and St. Paul schools.

Initial reports show an officer attempted to arrest three suspects reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle.

A perimeter has been established in the area of the 6400 and 6500 blocks of Louis XIV near Louisville.

The public is urged to avoid this area until further notice.

According to the NOPD, one arrest has been made.

30.008895 -90.109019