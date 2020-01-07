Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - LSU is set to take on Clemson next Monday January 13th for the College Football National Championship! It will be a big match up hosted here in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tiger versus Tiger!

Local boutique Orient Expressed has all the one of a kind Tiger gear for LSU lady fans!

"Passionate, that's the only way I can describe our LSU fans." said Orient Expressed owner Deborah Vinson.

Tiger leggings, tiger jewelry and the very popular LSU purse strap can't seem to last on the shelves! Hot items are being restocked. One of the best sellers, imported from India!

"I will tell you, our number one item for our LSU lady fans is our beaded purse straps. Our beaded bag straps are cross body. They can attach to any game bag that fits regulation and are made exclusively for us! They also adjust into a belt. Our clear clutch bags are also a hit!" shared Vinson.

For more information on the Orient Expressed, or to place a order visit the website here

ORIENT EXPRESSED

3446 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115