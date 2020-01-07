LSU football fans find 3 ‘must do’ places in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They are fans of LSU.

They love LSU and LSU football.

And with the college football National Championship game coming up, they're in New Orleans.

They are superfans and super couple Linda and David Stockinger.

They've been married 45 years.

But that's not the only number in their heart.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says David and Linda are fixed on the number three.

That's because they've discovered three "must do" places in New Orleans.

In other words, no football fans should leave the city without dropping by this trio.