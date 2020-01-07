Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The countdown to the college national championship is on and fans are roaring on both sides of the field as the tigers take on tigers.

This isn't the first time the two tigers have faced off in New Orleans.in 1959 they competed in the Sugar Bowl, LSU winning 7-0.

Let's talk tigers by the numbers.

CLEMSON 3 National Championships V. LSU 3 National Championships

CLEMSON 25 Conference Championships V. LSU 16 Conference Championships

CLEMSON 0 Heisman's V. LSU 2 Heisman's

CLEMSON 45 Bowl Games V. LSU 51 Bowl Games

Enough about the numbers, let's talk tigers and go back to the year 1936. The day was October 21 and it will be a day in Tigerland that Tiger fans will never forget. As a one-year old tiger arrives at the Baton Rouge train station. you can still here the fans roaring with excitement 84 years ago.

His name you ask? Mike the Tiger, of course!

On the other side of the field, Clemson's tiger mascot isn't as regal as Mike, that's because three students parade around in costumes on rotation as the Tiger and the Cub.

Some of you might know this, while others might now. LSU's Tiger stadium is not the "O.G." Death Valley. That point goes to Clemson.

It wasn't until the 50's match up of the two tigers teams in the sugar bowl that LSU claimed the Death Valley name as their own.

If you add all those numbers up, Clemson gets a score of 99 and LSU get the score of 104. But, the real winner will be determined next Monday night inside the Superdome at 7:00 P.M.