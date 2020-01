× Father and son arrested in death of 82-year-old Terrytown man

TERRYTOWN, LA.- Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested two men in the death of 82-year-old Robert James on New Years Eve.

They say that Rickey Lincoln Jr. and Rickey Lincoln approached James behind the Roaring 20’s bar in Terrytown, pushed him to the ground and stole his property.

James later died of his injuries.

Both suspects now face charges of Second-Degree Murder, Simple Robbery and Obstruction of Justice.