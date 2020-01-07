× Cooler Tuesday behind front

Tuesday afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday behind a cold front that is moving through Tuesday morning. The front is moving through quickly and clearing will take place behind that for another sunny day overall. Winds will pick up out of the northwest behind the front and be breezy at 10-15.

Look for afternoon temps in the low 60s as opposed to the low 70s on Monday. Winds will calm down Tuesday night which will allow temperatures to drop off quite a bit by Wednesday morning.

Expect mid to upper 30s around most of the area to start Wednesday. Metro New Orleans will stay warmer thanks to lake waters.

Mid 60s Wednesday afternoon will be nice and then we warm up by the end of the week. Still expecting strong storms Saturday morning.