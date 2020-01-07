Becky Fos paints vibrant NOLA skyline piece for College Football Playoff National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Artist Becky Fos was commissioned by Coca Cola United and Dr Pepper to paint a special interpretation of New Orleans to commemorate the unique flavor of the city for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked with the artist about her art work.

This piece of art work can be seen on billboards, at Champions Square, at bus stops, restaurants, bars, gas stations, all over the city for the big College Football Playoff national Championship between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers.

Fos painted the New Orleans skyline with iconic scenery like the downtown area, the Superdome, St. Louis Cathedral, the Crescent City Connection Bridge, and even a streetcar.

"I've been so excited to be a part of this. My mantra is my art is colorful and cheery, so when people see my art, I hope it makes them smile," she said.

Fos said, "Whenever I painted this, obviously I was commissioned by Dr Pepper and I just wanted to start with a deep bold color similar to the drink. So I painted the skyline maroon and you got the reflection of the water, and it is a big, beautiful spicy maroon!"

For more information on Becky Fos, click HERE.

Facebook: @DrPepperBeckyFos

Instagram: drpepper_beckyfos

For more information on Dr Pepper, click HERE.

Becky Fos and Dr Pepper will be giving out FREE prints of this painting at several locations in our area. The artist will be signing the prints for people to enjoy, and you can talk with her about her artwork.

Here's a list of the locations to get your free Becky Fos print.

Tuesday, January 7th at Rouses in Mandeville at 3461 E. Causeway from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8th at Winn Dixie at 2140 Williams Blvd from 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, January 9th in Baton Rouge at 600 Arlington Creek Center by Burbank from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10th at Walmart in Metairie at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd from 3-4 p.m.

Friday, January 10th at Rouses at 3711 Power Blvd from 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, January 11th at Rouses at 400 N. Carrollton from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Saturday, January 11th at Winn Dixie at 401 N. Carrollton from 1-2 p.m.

Sunday, January 12th at Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street from 9-10 a.m.

Sunday, January 12th at Rouses on Tchoupitoulas Street from 11 a.m. to Noon.

Monday, January 13th at Rouses at 701 Baronne Street from 1-2 p.m.