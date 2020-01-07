Beautiful Wednesday! Severe threat Friday night-Saturday across Louisiana.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big story is the storm system that heads Louisiana’s way Friday night into Saturday. Friday, an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms over the ARK-LA-TX region. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

System will move eastward overnight Friday into the daytime hours Saturday before exiting by Saturday evening.

An Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) for parts of the Northshore and much of Mississippi/Alabama on Saturday. Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for much of south Louisiana.

The best ingredients for severe storms look to be north of I-12; however, expect modifications on where the greatest hazards will be as we get closer to the event.

If the system treks further north than projected, our risk in south Louisiana could go DOWN.

If the system treks further south than projected, our risk in south Louisiana could go UP.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat within a squall line. In addition, tornadoes & hail will also be possible secondary threats.

By Sunday…calmer weather conditions for much of the day before rain & a few thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday night through Monday for the National Championship game in New Orleans.