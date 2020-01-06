× Two horses euthanized after fall on Opening Day in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, LA – It was an emotional Opening Day, as two horses had to be euthanized.

The two-year-old racehorses “Lrh Fast as Oak” and “Perry Train” both fell and were euthanized according to Equibase.

Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action released the following statement: