Two horses euthanized after fall on Opening Day in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, LA – It was an emotional Opening Day, as two horses had to be euthanized.
The two-year-old racehorses “Lrh Fast as Oak” and “Perry Train” both fell and were euthanized according to Equibase.
Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action released the following statement:
The horrific deaths at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs on Saturday, and at racetracks across America will not stop until Congress passes the Horseracing Integrity Act that will end doping and provide greater safety for our iconic American equines.
But Louisiana has been a stumbling block for the bill, and the public outcry to end American horseracing is rapidly growing. Obstructionists in the industry who’ve failed to support the Horseracing Integrity Act should take a serious look in the mirror, and ask themselves if they want to be remembered for the cruel mistreatment of horses and bringing an end to horseracing; or for saving lives, and bringing integrity back to the sport.
The Horseracing Integrity Act, led by U.S. Reps. Paul Tonko (D-NY), Andy Barr (R-KY), and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Martha McSally (R-AZ), now with 223 House cosponsors and 23 Senate cosponsors, would take a tangible stride toward protecting American racehorses through the establishment of a national, uniform standard for drugs and medication in horse racing. It would also grant drug rulemaking, testing, and enforcement oversight to a private, non-profit, self-regulatory independent organization overseen by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) – the governing body that administers the Olympic anti-doping program, at no cost to the taxpayer, but not a single member of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation has cosponsored the measure.