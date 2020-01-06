× Second person shot to death on France Street this week

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Fifth District that left one victim dead.

On Saturday, January 4, Fifth District officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 3 P.M. in the 1300 block of France Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

The New Orleans Coroner later identified the victim as 25-year-old Alexander Hall.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

