Report: Alonso suffers torn ACL in loss to Vikings

If he returns, the Saints cannot count on linebacker Kiko Alonso for the start of the 2020 season.

According to a report from the NFL network, Alonso tore his right knee in Sunday’s 26-20 playoff loss to the Vikings. Alonso was injured in a play near the Saints goal line with about four minutes to play in the second quarter.

The playoff loss for the Saints was a stunner, who finished tied for the best record in the NFC with 13 wins. Linebacker Demario Davis said the Saints must re-group.

Among the Saints potential free agents are guard Andrus Peat, safety Vonn Bell, and quarterback Drew Brees. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead said life without Brees is hard to imagine.

The Saints have lost linebackers coach Mike Nolan. He will become the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, for new head coach Mike McCarthy.