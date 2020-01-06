× Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for West Bank of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

A drop in water pressure occurred while crews were making a repair on Mardi Gras Boulevard.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).