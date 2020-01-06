Not guilty plea from the man accused of killing MPD Capt. Liberto

COVINGTON, LA – According to the District Attorney’s office, the man accused of the murder of Captain Vincent Liberto, Jr. pleaded not guilty on Monday.

In December, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted 21-year-old Mark E. Spicer Jr.

Spicer is being charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and three additional charges in the shooting that killed Captain Liberto and wounded a fellow officer.

Spicer also was indicted on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

He is accused of shooting Liberto and Officer Ben Cato as they attempted to make a traffic stop at the exit ramp from Causeway Boulevard to Louisiana Highway 22.

Liberto was a decorated U.S. Marine combat veteran who worked nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including 25 years at the Mandeville Police Department.