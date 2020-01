NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide at a Gentilly Walmart.

The Walmart is located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Initial reports show a male Walmart employee was gunned down while at work.

Officers with the NOPD say a suspect was arrested at the scene.

30.003865 -90.038888