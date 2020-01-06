NOPD searching for some quick getaway car burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to catch some speedy car burglars. Police say they used a Porsche as their getaway ride.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, a group of car thieves targeted multiple cars on December 30 in the 4100 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police released surveillance video of the car that was used by the thieves. They say it was a white Porsche SUV.

Police also released surveillance footage from another series of car burglaries from the same night, December 30, but in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. In this case, they say that a gun was stolen. Police also released surveillance camera footage of the car.

According to the NOPD, the footage in the Gentilly Boulevard cases shows a silver SUV. Police do not describe it beyond that. But if you look at the footage, it looks more like a white Porsche SUV, the same kind of vehicle that was used in the Chef Menteur cases from the same night.

To get a good look at both cars and decide for yourself, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police locate whoever is responsible for the burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.