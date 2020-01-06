× NOPD investigating fatal crash on City Park Avenue after high speed chase out of Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS– THE NOPD is investigating a fatal crash in the 600 block of City Park Avenue.

Initial information shows a single vehicle crash at the location with three victims , one who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The NOPD the crash happend after a incident that originated in Jefferson Parish.

NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit will lead the investigation into the fatal vehicle crash portion of this incident.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the origin of the incident.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident started after a surveillance camera picked up a stolen vehicle entering into Jefferson Parish near Metairie Road.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Orleans Parish, but Sheriff Lopinto says that the stolen car was traveling at such a high rate of speed that Deputies broke off the chase.

The car, reported stolen form Jefferson Parish, crashed into a tree, killing the driver.