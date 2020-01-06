× Nola no call, again: Pelicans fall on controversial no call on game’s final play

For the second straight day, the home team didn’t get a call on the game’s final play.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drove to the basket, missed the shot, and hit the floor after contact with Utah center Rudy Gobert. After a review, the no call stood, and the game was over. Utah wins 128-126.

The play came a little more than 24 hours after Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph caught the game winning TD pass in overtime against the Saints. On the play, replay showed Rudolph pushing away from Saints cornerback PJ Williams.

“I thought I got hit,” Ingram told reporters after the game. “But, the ref saw it differently.”

Ingram led New Orleans with 35 points.

The Pelicans were down 93-84 in the third before rallying in the fourth.

The Pelicans fell to 12 wins, 25 losses on the season. New Orleans has lost 12 of 18 home games.

Brian Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 35 points.

The Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night.