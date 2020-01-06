Nola no call, again: Pelicans fall on controversial no call on game’s final play

Posted 9:59 PM, January 6, 2020, by

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

For the second straight day, the home team didn’t get a call on the game’s final play.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drove to the basket, missed the shot, and hit the floor after contact with Utah center Rudy Gobert. After a review, the no call stood, and the game was over. Utah wins 128-126.

The play came a little more than 24 hours after Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph caught the game winning TD pass in overtime against the Saints. On the play, replay showed Rudolph pushing away from Saints cornerback PJ Williams.

“I thought I got hit,” Ingram told reporters after the game. “But, the ref saw it differently.”

Ingram led New Orleans with 35 points.

The Pelicans were down 93-84 in the third before rallying in the fourth.

The Pelicans fell to 12 wins, 25 losses on the season. New Orleans has lost 12 of 18 home games.

Brian Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 35 points.

The Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.