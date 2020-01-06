× Lacombe woman killed in I-12 crash

SLIDELL, LA.– State Troopers say that a Lacombe woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 on Friday evening.

The woman who was killed has been identified as 71-year-old Beverly E. Chaignaud.

Investigators say that the crash occurred as Chaignaud was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane.

For reasons still under investigation, Chaignaud’s vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied Nissan Pathfinder.

Chaignaud’s vehicle veered back onto Interstate 12 and was struck by a Freightliner Tractor-Trailer traveling westbound in the right lane.

Chaignaud sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Tractor-Trailer received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.