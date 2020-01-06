× JPSO: Terrytown woman shot to death, boyfriend arrested

TERRYTOWN, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a woman was shot to death outside of a Terrytown apartment.

Deputies say that they found the victim on the ground outside of the apartment around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday.

They say that she had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s live-in boyfriend was arrested at the scene.

The identity of the victim and the suspect are being withheld pending the notification of the victim’s next of kin.