Highest ticket prices for College Football Playoff Championship game since 2015

NEW ORLEANS – With average ticket prices at $2,122, Monday’s match-up is one of the hottest College Football Playoff National Championship games since the format of the playoffs changed in 2015.

SeatGeek says ticket prices are however, slowly dropping as we get closer to kickoff.

Once the match-up was set for Monday with Clemson facing LSU, average listing prices dropped 18 percent.

The cheapest ticket is now $1,208 and fans looking for a premium seat (field level on the 50 yard line) will pay around $4,800, according to SeatGeek.

The average listing prices dropped when Ohio State lost on Saturday, likely due to the lack of excitement from Clemson fans, as they have gone to the Championship three of the last four years.

But demand from LSU fans is high, and the average price of tickets sold in the 24 hours once the match-up was set is $2,171.

LSU fans seem excited as this is not only their first time in the National Championship game since the format was changed but it’s practically a home game in New Orleans.

It’s hard to predict if this will drive up prices or if they will continue to fall as we get closer to game day but there is definitely strong demand from LSU fans for their first appearance in the CFP Championship game since the playoff format changed.

According to SeatGeek, 24% are coming from Louisiana, followed by 17% from Texas, 9% from Georgia, 8% from South Carolina and 6% from North Carolina.