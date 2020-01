Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Tulane all the time at Bruno's Tavern at 7538 Maple Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE as fans and friends and grads prepare for the watch party for the Armed Forces Bowl.

And the fans would be happy!

Tulane beats Southern Miss, 30 - 13 as the Green Wave brings home the trophy from the Armed Forces Bowl.

Bartender Steven Eames serves up the Greentini to celebrate Tulane's victory.