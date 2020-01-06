Cold front tonight! Substantial severe weather threat late week.

Happy first day of Carnival season! A cold front is on the way tonight. High temps tomorrow in the upper 50s-low 60s with a slim shot at a shower near daybreak Tuesday.

Low temps on Wednesday morning in the mid 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain, low-mid 40s south of the lake.

By Thursday, warming trend will begin with high temps in the mid-upper 70s Thursday-Friday along with a 30-40% chance for spotty downpours.

The big story this week is the growing potential for a multi-day severe weather threat across Louisiana Friday through Saturday.

On Friday, the greatest severe risk will exist in the ARK-LA-TX region in northwest Louisiana, where an Enhanced Risk(Level 3 out of 5) threat for severe storms has already been placed by the Storm Prediction Center.

It is unusual to see the SPC issue this type of risk 5 days away from an event, which means confidence in a severe potential is higher than normal.

Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes all possible.

By Saturday, the threat will shift south and east into southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi. Primary concern will be strong-damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall with a squall line. But tornadoes & large hail will also be possible.

Most forecast models bring the worst of the weather through mid-day Saturday, with improving conditions Saturday night. However, the exact timing will undoubtedly change. Details on the exact threats & timing will be ironed out as we get closer to the event.

By Monday…it looks like rain chances will creep back into the forecast for the day of the National Championship game for LSU-Clemson. Details on this will be ironed out in the coming days. Stay tuned!