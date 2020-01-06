Chicken & Waffles & Tulane Football Victory!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane is always on the menu at Bruno's Tavern.

Now, it's chicken and waffles and Tulane Football.

That's Bruno's Tavern at 7538 Maple Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE as fans and friends and grads prepare for the watch party for the Armed Forces Bowl.

And the fans would be happy!

Tulane beats Southern Miss, 30 - 13 as the Green Wave brings home the trophy from the Armed Forces Bowl.

Bartender Steven Eames serves up chicken and waffles to celebrate Tulane's victory.