× Body discovered inside engulfed vehicle, NOPD declares it a homicide

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide death in the Fifth District.

Around 11:30 A.M. on Monday, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle fire near the intersection of North Rocheblave Street and Jourdan Avenue.

While extinguishing the fire, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

The NOPD says foul play is suspected in the incident.

The investigation is open and active. The case has been assigned to Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman.