× Beautiful start to the week

Temperatures will be warming up nicely to start the week after a chilly start to the day. Look for afternoon highs around 70 today. Beautiful weather will be the story through the day. Plenty of sun and with a southwest breeze that will help to add a couple degrees to the afternoon temperatures.

A weak cold front will move through the area tonight. There will not be very much moisture in the atmosphere when that happens so rain chances are very low. Expect more clouds overnight and a slight chance of a few sprinkles but in general we will stay dry.

Temperatures will be cooler the next couple of days with low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday.