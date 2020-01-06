Attorney General warns Tigers fans of second-hand ticket scammers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — As the College Football National Championship approaches, Louisiana’s attorney general is warning ticket buyers to be careful buying tickets second-hand.

“It has been a truly historic season for our Fighting Tigers, and playing the title game right here in Louisiana adds to the fun we will have on January 13th,” said Landry. “Unfortunately, we also know that consumers lose millions of dollars each year due to scammers selling phony tickets; so I strongly encourage Tiger fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to the National Championship game.”

Landry gave the following advice to those purchasing second-hand tickets to the game: