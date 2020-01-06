Are you going to the LSU-Clemson game? Read this first before you head out.

We are seven days away from the big game in New Orleans.

LSU and Clemson will clash in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, January 13.

The #1 and #3 seeds in the 2020 College Football Playoff are headed to an epic clash at 7 p.m.

If you are going to the game, you might have some questions and we want to give you the answers.

This is your one-stop shop for everything related to the game.

If you are headed to New Orleans, here are the basics that you need to know as a fan:

Maybe you want to catch a glimpse of your favorite player?

Media Day – Saturday, January 11:

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. CT – Clemson Tigers

10 – 11 a.m. CT – LSU Tigers

Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center

Playoff Fan Central –

Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, January 12: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT

Monday, January 13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Click HERE for details!

Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza- fun stuff for your kids available at this event including a zip-line.

Saturday, January 11: 2 – 11 p.m. CT

Sunday, January 12: 2 – 11 p.m. CT

Monday, January 13: Noon – 4:30 p.m. CT

Jax Brewery Lot/Woldenberg Park

Click HERE for details!

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!– check out who is playing this year.

Saturday, January 11: 4 – 11 p.m. CT

Sunday, January 12: 4 – 11 p.m. CT

Woldenberg Park

Click HERE for details!

Extra Yard 5K – if you want to run off all that good food, this is your chance.

Sunday, January 12

8 a.m. CT

Lafayette Square

S. Maestri Place

Click HERE for details!

Eckrich Taste of the Championship presented by Thrillist – this is your chance to try some gourmet food and drink from New Orleans chefs while helping the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Sunday, January 12

7 – 10 p.m. CT

Mardi Gras World

Click HERE for details!