Are you going to the LSU-Clemson game? Read this first before you head out.

We are seven days away from the big game in New Orleans.
LSU and Clemson will clash in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, January 13.
The #1 and #3 seeds in the 2020 College Football Playoff are headed to an epic clash at 7 p.m.
If you are going to the game, you might have some questions and we want to give you the answers.
This is your one-stop shop for everything related to the game.
If you are headed to New Orleans, here are the basics that you need to know as a fan:
Maybe you want to catch a glimpse of your favorite player?
Media Day – Saturday, January 11:
8:30 – 9:30 a.m. CT – Clemson Tigers
10 – 11 a.m. CT – LSU Tigers
Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center
Playoff Fan Central –
Saturday, January 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT
Sunday, January 12: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT
Monday, January 13: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Click HERE for details!
Allstate Championship Tailgate Plaza- fun stuff for your kids available at this event including a zip-line.
Saturday, January 11: 2 – 11 p.m. CT
Sunday, January 12: 2 – 11 p.m. CT
Monday, January 13: Noon – 4:30 p.m. CT
Jax Brewery Lot/Woldenberg Park
Click HERE for details!
AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!– check out who is playing this year.
Saturday, January 11: 4 – 11 p.m. CT
Sunday, January 12: 4 – 11 p.m. CT
Woldenberg Park
Click HERE for details!
Extra Yard 5K – if you want to run off all that good food, this is your chance.
Sunday, January 12
8 a.m. CT
Lafayette Square
S. Maestri Place
Click HERE for details!
Eckrich Taste of the Championship presented by Thrillist – this is your chance to try some gourmet food and drink from New Orleans chefs while helping the College Football Playoff Foundation.
Sunday, January 12
7 – 10 p.m. CT
Mardi Gras World
Click HERE for details!