× All lanes reopened after I-55 South crash

MANCHAC, LA.- *UPDATE*- All lanes now opened on I-55 South.

A multi-vehicle crash on I-55, near mile marker 16, has all southbound lanes blocked.

Investigators say that as many as 5 vehicles may be involved in the crash.

As of 6 a.m. traffic was backed up nearly two miles.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.