× Purple half: Underdog Vikes lead Saints in Wildcard

The Saints need a jump start in the second half of their Wildcard playoff game against the Vikings.

Minnesota leads 13-10, thanks to a 5 yard TD run by Dalvin Cook with 23 seconds to play in the second quarter. Cook’s TD run was set up by an interception of Drew Brees by safety Anthony Harris, who returned the ball to the New Orleans 45.

Cook has 84 yards rushing at half.

The Saints have one significant drive in the first half.

Taysom Hill’s 50 yard pass to Deonte Harris set up Alvin Kamara’s 4 yard TD run.