NEW ORLEANS – The Saints and Vikings meet today at 12:05 PM for the NFC Wild Card Round.

The 13-3 Saints take on the 10-6 Minnesota Vikings at the Dome.

The last time these two teams met up, was the first pre-season game of the season, back on August 9.

The Black and Gold were defeated that day, in a 34-25 match-up.

