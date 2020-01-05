Analysis: Saints fall to Vikings, wounds self inflicted

The Saints lost for one simple reason, Sunday.

The Vikings were the better team.

The Vikings converted 56 percent of their third down plays, ran 20 more plays than the Saints, and created two big turnovers.

A first second quarter interception set up a touchdown run by Dalvin Cook with 23 seconds to play in the half.

In the fourth quarter, a sack fumble of Drew Brees halted a potential go-ahead TD drive.

Here’s more analysis from the WGNO Sports team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the overtime with the game tied at 20, Minnesota drove 9 plays, 75 yards on the game winning TD drive.