Wet Friday but dry for the weekend

A large area of rain is working across Louisiana and Mississippi Friday morning and will make for a wet and gloomy start to the day. The initial trough ahead of the front pushed through Thursday night but the front itself is still in central Louisiana. This means rain will continue out ahead of that through the afternoon hours.

Expect showers with embedded pockets of heavier rain. The heaviest band of rain out to the west looks like it will weaken some as it moves east. Rain chances will remain high through noon and then will begin to taper off through the evening as the clearing line moves east across the area. Expect mostly dry conditions after 6 PM.

Temperatures will not be moving much through the day. Low 60s this morning and mostly only low 60s through the afternoon. Expect cooler weather to move in over the weekend with some 30s to the north by Sunday morning.