Ticketmaster releases ticket prices for NFL playoff games this weekend and next
Ticketmaster released the first official data on ticket sales for the upcoming playoff games this weekend and next.
Take a look below at the newest information for the upcoming playoff games!
- Resale Average Ticket Prices (ATPs) by home team
- Wildcard round
- Eagles – $356
- Saints – $324
- Texans – $246
- Patriots – $288
- Wildcard round
- Divisional round
- Chiefs – $252
- Packers – $314
- 49ers – $506
- Ravens – $463
- Divisional round
- Home Team resale ATPs by team last playoff appearance (if they made the playoffs in the last 6 years)
- Eagles – 2018 Divisional – $281
- Saints – 2019 Divisional – $401
- Texans – 2019 Wildcard – $184
- Patriots – 2019 Divisional – $298
- Chiefs – 2019 Divisional – $190
- Packers – 2017 Wildcard – $205
- 49ers – 2013 Divisional – $312
- Ravens – 2019 Wildcard – $197
- Top 5 states of purchasers by team hosting a playoff game
- Wildcard round
- Eagles – Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Washington
- Saints – Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, Alabama
- Texans – Texas, New York, Florida, California, North Carolina
- Patriots – Massachusetts, Connecticut, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Rhode Island
- Divisional round (Opponents are not confirmed – so the demographics will change next week once we know the opponents)
- Chiefs – Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma
- Packers – Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa
- 49ers – California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington
- Ravens – Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida
- Home team resale ATPs in the 2019-20 regular season for this season teams
- Eagles – $278
- Saints – $283
- Texans – $181
- Patriots – $394
- Chiefs – $203
- Packers – $262
- 49ers – $232
- Ravens – $191
