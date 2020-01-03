× Ticketmaster releases ticket prices for NFL playoff games this weekend and next

Ticketmaster released the first official data on ticket sales for the upcoming playoff games this weekend and next.

Take a look below at the newest information for the upcoming playoff games!

Resale Average Ticket Prices (ATPs) by home team Wildcard round Eagles – $356 Saints – $324 Texans – $246 Patriots – $288



Divisional round Chiefs – $252 Packers – $314 49ers – $506 Ravens – $463



Home Team resale ATPs by team last playoff appearance (if they made the playoffs in the last 6 years) Eagles – 2018 Divisional – $281 Saints – 2019 Divisional – $401 Texans – 2019 Wildcard – $184 Patriots – 2019 Divisional – $298 Chiefs – 2019 Divisional – $190 Packers – 2017 Wildcard – $205 49ers – 2013 Divisional – $312 Ravens – 2019 Wildcard – $197



Top 5 states of purchasers by team hosting a playoff game

Wildcard round Eagles – Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Washington Saints – Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, Alabama Texans – Texas, New York, Florida, California, North Carolina Patriots – Massachusetts, Connecticut, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Rhode Island Divisional round (Opponents are not confirmed – so the demographics will change next week once we know the opponents) Chiefs – Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma Packers – Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa 49ers – California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington Ravens – Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida











Home team resale ATPs in the 2019-20 regular season for this season teams Eagles – $278 Saints – $283 Texans – $181 Patriots – $394 Chiefs – $203 Packers – $262 49ers – $232 Ravens – $191

